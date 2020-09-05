Amid Border Row, Chinese Def Min Was Very Keen On Meeting Rajnath Singh: Sources

Amid the border row, sources have reported that Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe in Moscow was very keen to meet his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh. This comes after the two and a half-hour-long talk between the two, that began around 9:30 pm (IST) on Friday at a prominent hotel in Moscow was focused on ways to resolve the prolonged border standoff at LAC.

Sources have further reported the Chinese Minister even chose to come down to the hotel where the Indian Defence Minister was putting up for the dialogue. General Wei Fenghe's keenness also emerged from the fact that he mentioned the number of days and times that he requested for this dialogue.

The marathon meeting of 2 and a half hour went on for so long because Rajnath Singh answered all the points raised by the Chinese side and rebutted their false claims. The Indian defence minister also detailed at length all points of friction and mentioned that India will not cede an inch of land and is determined to protect the integrity and sovereignty at all cost, the sources added.

READ: 'Restore status quo at LAC': Rajnath Singh tells China at SCO meet in Moscow

Marathon meeting between India and China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that China's aggressive behaviour and its attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo was in violation of the bilateral agreement between India and China. He further conveyed India’s position on the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including in the Galwan valley in the Western Sector of the India-China Border Areas in the last few months to his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow, according to a statement from the Defence Minister's office.

The two met for 2 hours and 20 minutes on the sidelines of a gathering of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This was the first highest-level face-to-face meeting between the two sides since the violent face-off erupted at the LAC in June.

"RM emphasised that the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements", Defence Minister's office said.

READ: Donald Trump says India-China LAC tensions 'nasty', wants to 'get involved & help'

Indian Army pre-empts Chinese attack

On August 31, the Indian Army said that the Chinese side carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo on Aug 29-30. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the official statement by the Defence Ministry said. Moreover, the Army has confirmed that there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh, after which a Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting was held at Chushul.

READ: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet Chinese counterpart at 9.30 pm: Report

READ: Joint Defence Ministers' meet: Rajnath Singh condemns terrorism, calls for non-aggression