Chinese Delegation Meets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

A Chinese delegation met the VP Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday. In a tweet, Naidu stated, that they 'exchanged views on various issues relating to two nations

A Chinese delegation met the Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday. In a tweet, Naidu stated, that they 'exchanged views on various issues relating to two nations. Shri Naidu thanked Mr. Wang Yi for inviting him to China."

 

