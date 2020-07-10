Chinese Envoy Appeals For Repairing Bilateral Ties, Slams Call To Boycott Products

Amid the strain in the relations with India, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday stressed that it was important to implement the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. He also mentioned that the Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question- NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had agreed against escalating disputes and easing the situation in the border area. Taking cognizance of some negative opinions about the India-China friendship, he rejected the exaggeration of conflicts.

Recalling that both countries have upheld the five principles of peaceful coexistence, he contended that the people should view China and India as positive factors in the emerging global landscape. According to him, it was essential to have a positive, open, and inclusive attitude for ensuring stability in bilateral relations. Additionally, he warned against "strategic miscalculation".

The Chinese envoy to India remarked, "First, India and China should be partners rather than rivals. China and India have a history of friendly exchanges for more than 2000 years. Friendly cooperation has dominated most of the time. For both China and India, achieving development and revitalization is the top priority. China and India reached an important consensus that the two countries pose no threat to each other. During the Wuhan informal summit in 2018, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again stressed that the two countries provide each other with development opportunities instead of posing threats."

He added, "I have noticed some emerging opinions in recent days which repudiate the essence of China-India friendship due to the border-related incidents. They make false assumptions about China's intentions, exaggerate conflicts and provoke confrontation and regard a close neighbour over thousands of years as enemies and strategic threats. It is not a fact. It is harmful indeed and not helpful. China and India have jointly upheld the five principles of peaceful coexistence. We should see each other as positive factors in the changing global landscape...Only through the correct view of each other's intention with a positive, open, and inclusive attitude, we can ensure the stable and long-term development of bilateral relations and avoid any strategic miscalculation."

Concerns on reducing the economic influence of China

During his address, Weidong raised concerns about the growing chorus in India to reduce the economic influence of China. He alleged that there was an attempt to exclude 'Made in China' products. Mentioning that his nation's cumulative investment in India exceeded 8 billion US dollars, he contended that this had boosted the local manufacturing of mobile phones, household appliances, and automobiles. The Chinese Ambassador claimed that any self-protection, non-tariff barriers against China shall be unfair to Chinese enterprises, Indian employees, and Indian consumers. He called upon practical cooperation for economic development and noted that the Chinese President and PM Modi had set up a high-level economic and trade dialogue mechanism.

