Chinese FM Meets Jaishankar; EAM To Hold Press Briefing On Discussion Later Today

Just an hour after meeting National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House and held delegation-level talks with him. The major diplomatic meeting between the two leaders came almost 2 years after the Galwan clash and thus holds significance for India-China relations.

Earlier in the morning, he went to NSA Ajit Doval's office in South Block and spoke to him. While details over the context of the meetings are still undercover, sources suggest that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will brief the media in the afternoon around 2:30 PM on the Chinese foreign minister's visit and the discussions that took place between the two. Taking to Twitter, he also shared an image with his Chinese counterpart.

Greeted Chinese FM Wang Yi at Hyderabad House.



Our discussions commence shortly. pic.twitter.com/eWq4gXIeK0 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi reached New Delhi on Thursday. Before that, he was on a visit to Pakistan and now will be heading towards Nepal this afternoon.

Chinese FM visits India after passing J&K remarks in Pakistan

Notably, the Chinese foreign minister's arrival in India comes at a time when India had recently rejected a remark made by Wang Yi in Pakistan over the Kashmir issues. Opposing his remarks, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to the internal affairs of India and other countries including China have no right to comment on these issues.

It was in December 2019 when Wang Yi last visited India for Special Representative-level border talks with NSA Ajit Doval. However, things took an ugly turn after that as the military standoff took place in the following year in May 2020. Notably, the Chinese foreign minister's visit to India came in the backdrop of the upcoming BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit scheduled in China this year where Beijing has reached out to New Delhi for reviving the bilateral dialogue and further set the stage for the summit later this year. China has also expressed its willingness to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the summit.

Also, amid growing frictions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, both countries continue to hold the disengagement talks from the friction points

Image: Twitter/@SJaishankar