Chinese Phone Alert! Defence Intel Warns Troops, Families Against Using China-made Mobiles

Defence intelligence agencies issued a strong advisory to formations to ensure that the troops aren't using Chinese mobile phones. This comes amid the ongoing military stand-off with China on the Line of Actual Control (LoC).

The advisory issued by the defence intelligence agencies said, "Formations and units are to sensitise their personnel through various forms and channels to exercise caution with such (Chinese) mobile phone devices.”

According to the advisory that has been accessed by ANI, the military spy agencies asked the formations to “discourage troops and their families from purchasing or using phones from countries hostile to India.”

Spyware, malware found in Chinese-origin mobile phones

The advisory has been issued after cases of spyware and malware have allegedly been found in Chinese-origin mobile phones by agencies, said sources.

Units and formations have been instructed by spy agencies to “carry out the transition to other phones against the phones,” as mentioned in the advisory.

The Chinese phones available in the commercial market in India include Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, One Plus, Honor, Real Me, ZTE, Gionee, ASUS, and Infinix.

Military spy agencies active against Chinese mobile applications

The military spy agencies have been vigilant and active against Chinese mobile phone applications in the past as many applications were deleted as well from military personnel’s phones.

The usage of Chinese mobile phones and applications has also been stopped by the defence forces.

India and China have been in a military standoff since March-April 2020 and have heavy deployments against each other on the LAC in Eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)