Chinese PLA Hands Over 5 Missing Individuals From Arunachal Pradesh To Indian Army

In a positive development amid the LAC tensions between India and China, five individuals from Arunachal Pradesh who went missing almost two weeks ago, have been handed over to the Indian Army by the Chinese PLA. The Tezpur PRO Defence said that the individuals will be quarantined for 14 days as per COIVD-19 protocol. They can then return to their family members, the PRO added while talking to news agency ANI. Arunachal CM Pema Khandu extended his regard to the Indian Army and the Government of India.

Absolutely glad to know that five of our Arunachali youths have been safely handed over to Indian Army by Chinese PLA. I am wholeheartedly thankful to the Govt of India and the Indian Army for their persistent effort in securing their return. @PMOIndia @adgpi — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 12, 2020

On Friday, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju revealed that the People's Liberation Army of China had intimated the Indian Army of handing over the 5 missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh on September 12. According to Rijiju, the 5 youths will be handed over by China at a designated location. After they returned, Rijiju took to Twitter and thanked Indian Army Chief, his office and the local Commanders for constantly following up the matter.

China's PLA has handed over our 5 boys to our side here at Kibitu area. I appreciate Indian Army for the smooth return of our citizens. I thank Indian Army Chief, his office and the local Commanders for constantly following up the matter and regularly updating me on the matter. pic.twitter.com/OtUKEa0kaR — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 12, 2020

The disappearance of youths

The disappearance of five people from Arunachal Pradesh came to the fore when Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering raised the issue. Claiming that the youths from the Upper Subansiri district had been abducted by PLA, he called for a befitting reply to China. Reportedly, the family members of the missing persons in Nacho approached the Indian Army on September 5.

They stated that the youths had gone for an outing towards Tungdhara and have not come back. Expressing the apprehension that they might have unintentionally crossed the Line of Actual Control, the kin requested the Army and district administration for help. As per reports, two of their friends who managed to return home also indicated that the youths had been abducted.

Amid numerous speculations, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju stepped in and said that a hotline message has been sent to PLA. The Chinese Army then confirmed that the 5 missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found. However, China maintained that it did not recognise 'Arunachal Pradesh' and alleged it to be a part of China's south Tibet region. They then said that the youths will be returned. A statement about the incident is awaited from the Indian Army or the MEA.

