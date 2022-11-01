Chinese President Xi Jinping Condoles Tragic Deaths In Morbi Bridge Collapse

Chinese President Xi Jinping condoled the lives that were lost in a bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, on Sunday, October 30. According to Chinese state-owned broadcaster CCTV, Xinping said in a statement: "On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, I would like to express our deep condolences to the victims and extend our sincere sympathy to their families and the injured.”

Apart from Xinping, several other world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden offered their condolences after at least 135 people died when a bridge collapsed and plunged into the water in the city of Morbi on Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, the district collector of Morbi confirmed the number of people that had died in the tragic incident. "With one more injured succumbing at the District hospital a while ago, the death toll stands at 135. A total of 14 persons are still hospitalized. One person is still reported to be missing and a search is on for him," the official said, according to ANI.

Morbi tragedy leaves PM Modi grief-stricken

Following the tragedy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief during an address in Gujarat, on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Holding back his tears, the PM said on Sunday: "I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. The Gujarat Government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since the incident. Centre too is extending all help to the State Government".

"I was distraught about whether to do the development programs or not. But because of your love and service and the 'Sanskar' of performing the duty, brought me here with a strong heart. Banaskantha means the whole of North Gujarat," he said during the address.