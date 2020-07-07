Chinese Structures Dismantled, PLA Reduces Troops At Gogra Along LAC: Sources

Just a day after the de-escalation process began at the LAC, it has been reported the Chinese side have reduced their troops along bordering areas. China has also dismantled structures at Gogra and Hot Springs as well. Earlier on Monday, sources had revealed that the disengagement had started at 4 friction points in the Eastern Ladakh sector including Patrolling Point 14 (Galwan Valley), PP-15, Hot Springs and Finger area.

In the Galwan area, mutual engagement is around 1-2 km. Sources added that China moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon. The Indian side is monitoring the disengagement of Chinese troops at all the friction points.

READ | Anand Sharma Welcomes Chinese Troop Withdrawal In Galwan, Stresses On 'eternal Vigil'

'No unilateral action to alter status quo'

The disengagement came just a day after the Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question- NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a telephone conversation on July 5, where they agreed that both sides should ensure the complete disengagement of troops along the LAC at the earliest. Issuing a statement pertaining to the conversation, the Chinese side stated that the two sides agree to follow the important consensus reached by the leaders and also reaffirmed their observance of a series of agreements signed. It added that NSA Ajit Doval and Wang Yi exchanged 'frank and in-depth views on easing the current state of affairs' and also reached a 'positive consensus.'

READ | Chinese Army Removing Tents, Seen Withdrawing Troops From Galwan Valley: Sources

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also issued a statement and highlighted that the two special representatives agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously. "The two sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas. They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas," the MEA statement read.

READ | Donald Trump Accuses China Of Causing 'great Damage' To US And Rest Of The World

READ | 'Agree To Follow The Important Consensus Reached:' China Issues Statement On Doval-Yi Call