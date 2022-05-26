Chinese Visa Scam: Karti Chidambaram Gets Interim Relief Till May 30; Grilled For 6 Hours

In the latest development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, on Thursday, May 26, granted interim protection to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram from arrest till May 30 in an alleged money laudering case that was registered by the Enforcement Directoriate in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam. The development comes after the Lok Sabha MP reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi to record his statement. A special court had ordered Chidambaram to join the CBI investigation within 16 hours of his arrival from the UK and Europe, where he had gone with permission from the investigation agency and the Supreme Court.

Republic TV confronts Karti Chidambaram

Ahead of his quizzing, Chidambaram refuted all allegations against him and proclaimed that all cases filed against him were 'bogus'. When Republic TV confronted him ahead of his interrogation, he asserted that all the cases were false and that he was being politically victimised. He said, "These are all bogus cases against me. Every case against me gets more and more bogus. These are all bogus cases. One is bogus, the other is more bogus, this is the most bogus case."

"I have not facilitated a single Chinese national in getting a Visa. I have given my statement. This is all politics of victimisation and harassment," he further added.

Issuing an official statement on May 24, Karti Chidambaram had said that he was being targetted by the Centre. He denied all the allegations and called them 'ludicrous'. He questioned, "Government agencies have become single party machinery. All of this is political vendetta. If this is not harassment and witch hunt, then what is?" It should be mentioned here that the CBI earlier arrested the Congress leader's Chartered Accountant S Bhaskararaman in connection with the Chinese visa bribe case.

Chinese Visa Scam

A case was registered against Chidambaram for accepting bribes in order to facilitate visas for Chinese nationals. According to the FIR, Rs 50 lakh was paid as a bribe to the Congress MP and his close associate Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company named Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was setting up a power plant in Punjab.

According to CBI, the work for setting up the power project was executed by a Chinese firm and was running behind schedule. Thus, a TSPL executive had sought reissuance of project visas for over 262 Chinese workers for which Rs 50 lakh was allegedly given. The incident took place in July-August 2011 when Karti Chidambaram's father P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister.

