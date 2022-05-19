Chinese Visa Scam: Karti Chidambaram's Aide Bhaskararaman Remanded To 4-day CBI Custody

In a big development, a special CBI court on Thursday sent Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's aide S.Bhaskararaman to 4 days of Central Bureau of Investigation custody. The charted accountant was arrested by the CBI in Chennai at around 11 PM on Tuesday, after day-long raids at multiple locations across the country. He was brought to Delhi on Wednesday after a Chennai court permitted the central agency to take him to the national capital for further inquiry.

As per the CBI, Bhaskararaman was the frontman for the Sivaganga parliamentarian and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs.50 lakh to facilitate visas for Chinese nationals in violation of the norms of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Mansa company representative Vikas Makharia had approached Chidambaram through Bhaskararaman and thereafter they devised a back-door way to defeat the purpose of the ceiling (maximum of project visas permissible to the company’s plant).

Bhaskararaman 'non-cooperative': CBI tells court

On Thursday, the CBI told the court that Bhaskararaman was working at the behest of Karti Chidambaram and had been 'non-cooperative'. It informed that a sale deed, recovered during raids of a property bought in Jor Bagh, revealed that the power of attorney was in the name of Bhaskararaman. The property was bought by Karti Chidambaram and his mother.

The central agency also told the Court that the CA had disclosed the passwords of only two accounts, and a long list of material had to be recovered from him, including a long trail of emails. Given that searches were on at 10 locations, and more information would soon surface, the central agency requested his 10-day remand.

What is the Chinese Visa scam?

The CBI has alleged that a private company based in Mansa was in the process of establishing a 1980 MW thermal power plant. Since the project was running behind schedule, to avoid penal actions for the delay, the company was trying to bring more Chinese persons/professionals to their site and needed project visas over and above the ceiling imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

After approaching Karti Chidambaram's aide S.Bhaskararaman for ways to evade the visa norms, the said representative of the Mansa-based company submitted a letter to MHA seeking approval to re-use the project visas, which was approved within a month, and permission was issued to the company. A bribe of Rs. 50 lakh was allegedly demanded by Karti Chidambaram through his close associate, which was paid by the company.

The CBI has registered an FIR against six entities including the Congress leader under Sections 120-B IPC (criminal conspiracy), Section 477-A IPC (Falsification of accounts), and Sections 8,9 of the PC Act, 1988. Raids were carried out at 10 places located in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Koppal (Karnataka), Jharsuguda (Odisha), and Mansa (Punjab) in connection with the case.