Chinese Visa Scam: Karti Chidambaram's Emails Accessed; MHA Official’s Alarm Was Ignored

In a key development in the Karti Chidambaram-Chinagate case, Republic TV has learned that electronic evidence investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has confirmed email exchanges between the Congress MP's close aide S Bhaskararaman, and a representative of the company involved in the alleged scam.

A large tranch of emails have been traced by the CBI and after going through the evidence, the agency has come across a specific transaction of Rs 50 lakh, a number which could go up. The company had allegedly assured Chidambaram's close aide that they would pay a certain amount of money if the re-issuance of visas was assured, notably, beyond the provisions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Another big revelation that has come out is that a senior bureaucrat of the MHA had flagged concern on the matter, and had asked why there was a need to bring in more Chinese nationals when the same work could be done by Indian people and companies.

Sources have revealed that the MHA official's concern was brushed aside, and visas were still issued to the Chinese nationals. It is being alleged that Karti Chidambaram misused his position, and seemingly acted as a 'middleman' for the company.

Chinagate: Role of Karti Chidambaram

The CBI has alleged that a private company based in Mansa was in the process of establishing a 1980 MW thermal power plant. Since the project was running behind schedule, to avoid penal actions for the delay, the company was trying to bring more Chinese persons/professionals to their site and needed project visas over and above the ceiling imposed by the MHA.

"Representative of the said private company approached Karti Chidambaram, through his close associate/frontman S.Bhaskararaman and thereafter they devised a back-door way to defeat the purpose of the ceiling (maximum of Project visas permissible to the company’s plant) by granting permission to re-use 263 project visas allotted," the CBI said in an official release.

Thereafter, the said representative of the Mansa-based company submitted a letter to MHA seeking approval to re-use the project visas, which was approved within a month, and permission was issued to the company. A bribe of Rs. 50 Lakh was allegedly demanded by Karti Chidambaram through his close associate, which was paid by the company.

An FIR has been registered by the CBI against 6 entities including the Congress leader under Sections 120-B IPC (criminal conspiracy), Section 477-A IPC (Falsification of accounts), and Sections 8,9 of the PC Act, 1988. Raids were carried out at 10 places located in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Koppal (Karnataka), Jharsuguda (Odisha), and Mansa (Punjab) in connection to the case.