Chinmay Deshmukh, Complainant Who Accused Aryan Case Informant KP Gosavi, Narrates Why

Kiran Gosavi, an informant in the Aryan Khan case, has been at the center of various allegations of bribery to cheating, and extortion. Maharashtra's Palghar Police has already registered a case of fraud against the private detective, alleging that he duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them to foreign countries. Similar cases of cheating have also been filed by the Pune Police and a lookout notice has been issued against Gosavi, who is currently absconding.

One of the complainants named Chinmay Deshmukh spoke to Republic TV on Wednesday and testified how he was allegedly duped of Rs 3 lakhs by Gosavi. Deshmukh claimed that Gosavi offered him a hotel job in Malaysia but sent him there on a tourist visa instead of a work visa. After landing there, he stayed at a hotel, where Gosavi's associates repeatedly nagged him for a passport. Deshmukh had no job in hand and his visa was about to expire. He, therefore, returned to India and tried getting in touch with Gosavi, but he never responded.

After realizing that he had been cheated, Deshmukh filed a complaint at the local police station who later declared Gosavi absconding. The private investigator appears to have duped many other people in this manner, some of whom have approached the police.

Testimony of Chinmay Deshmukh, the complainant who accused Gosavi of cheating

"In 2018, I got connected with Gosavi via Facebook. He told me that he provides hotel jobs to people in Malaysia, so I approached him on WhatsApp. Later on, I met him in Mumbai at least 4-5 times after which asked me to give him Rs 3 lakhs for a visa and other arrangements. I paid him the sum but he handed me a tourist visa for Malaysia. Gosavi told me that it will be converted into a work visa."

"After landing in Malaysia, I waited at the airport and tried calling Gosavi but he did not respond. After 4 hours he called me to say that my hotel booking had been canceled and that I should find a hotel for myself. I then moved to a hotel and informed him about it. At around midnight, two of Gosavi's associates knocked at my door saying they wanted to check on me."

"The following two days, I was repeatedly asked for my passport, which made me realize that this could be a scam. As my visa was about to expire, I booked another ticket and returned to India. After getting home, I tried contacting him 2-3 times, but he did not respond. Gosavi then called me to his office but was never available there. I used to wait at his office for nearly 6 hours but he wouldn't meet."

"Once when I was visiting his office, I found his laptop, and on his desktop, was his Aadhar card. Knowing that I have been created by that man, I copied his details on my device and returned home. Gosavi then sent me voice notes abusing me and threatening to attack. I filed a complaint at the local police station and submitted all the proof against him. I followed up the case for at least one and half years, but after that the police declared him absconding. Now he has been spotted in a high-profile case. I know a couple of people who were also scammed by him. Two of them recently registered complaints with the Palghar police. I know three more victims who are hesitant to file complaints out of fear. Gosavi could be running a racket and his arrest can instill confidence in people to come out and file complaints against him."

KP Gosavi's role in Aryan Khan's arrest by NCB

KP Gosavi was an informant in the Mumbai drug bust case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested. Gosavi's personal bodyguard Prabhakar Sail, another witness in the case, alleged he heard talks of Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza related to an Rs 18 crore deal in a drugs bust. Of the Rs 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was to be handed over to Wankhede, he alleged.

Sail also shared a video that showed Gosavi reportedly recording audio of Aryan Khan at the NCB office. The investigator has now gone missing but refuted the allegations leveled by Sail. He was expected to surrender to the police in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.