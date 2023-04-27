Chirag Delhi Flyover Open To Public As PWD Completes Maintenance Work Ahead Of Schedule

In a major relief to commuters, the Chirag Delhi flyover was thrown open on Wednesday for those travelling between Nehru Place and the Indian Institute of Technology here. Officials said the Public Works department (PWD) completed the maintenance work ahead of schedule.

"The opening of the Chirag Delhi flyover is a breather from traffic situations. The traffic movement was smooth on the first day, and I hope it stays the same," Niranjan Sinha, a resident of South Delhi, said.

"There were heavy jams when the flyover had shut down in March for the first phase of repair work. Now with the flyover fully open, the commuters will benefit," another commuter said.

PWD minister Atishi on Tuesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had closely monitored the maintenance work of the flyover. The reopening of the flyover will benefit lakhs of commuters who travel between Nehru Place and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi every day.

Work on the first carriageway of the flyover was completed on March 31, while repairs of the second one began on April 1. "The maintenance work had to be halted several times due to frequent rain in the past month, delaying the project timeline.

However, the PWD showed its commitment by working round-the-clock and completing the work ahead of schedule. We are proud that the PWD has taken another step forward in making Delhi traffic jam-free," Atishi had said.