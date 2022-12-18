Chirag Paswan Alleges Over 200 Died In Hooch Tragedy, 'Funeral Done Without Post-mortem'

Amid the ongoing Hooch tragedy in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan alleged that more than 200 people have lost their lives and lashed out at the Mahagathbandhan government for hiding the real numbers of the death toll.

He added that the kin of the deceased's are being pressurised and threatened by the authorities as the last rites are being performed without any post-mortem. Paswan claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is protecting the corrupt officials with his silence. Notably, the Bihar government has reported at least 70 people have died due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Saran district's Chapra.

More than 200 died due to consumption of spurious liquor in Chapra: Paswan

“The death toll is not 60 or 70 as they are mentioning. More than 150 to 200 people have died. The state government is trying to suppress the truth. The deceased families were pressurised and were asked to perform the last rites as soon as possible without a postmortem. Still, they (government) are threatening the victims’ kin to not mention that they died due to liquor consumption or if they tell the truth they will be sent to jail. This is the attitude of their administrative officers,” said Paswan.

The LJP supremo further said, "Nitish Kumar is tight-lipped in this matter. His silence is support to corrupt officials."

'Nitish is responsible for Hooch tragedy': Paswan calls it 'Murder'

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network over the Chapra Hooch tragedy, Paswan said, "I won’t even call it death, I call it murder. Because killing someone by giving them poison is called murder. Even after so many deaths, CM is not ready to review it nor he is ready to listen to it."

Paswan slammed Nitish over his 'Jo Peeyega, Wo Marega' remark on the Hooch tragedy. "Look at his arrogance that he stand in the house and say- ‘Jo Peeya Wo Marega’. And ‘Jo Pilayega Wo Mauj Karega?’ (Those who make drinks will enjoy?). CM and his administration are protecting those involved in this business (of illegal liquor). When a common man in Bihar knows where the illegal liquor is being made, so won’t the local administration knows about it? But if the local administration is not taking action, and being the Home Minister of the state, Nitish Kumar is not taking action on the local administration, this shows involvement," Paswan told Republic.

"CM Nitish Kumar is responsible for this (hooch tragedy). There should be an FIR against him. If you cannot handle the law and order situation being the Home Minister, then you are responsible," he added.

He further added, "The liquor prohibition law is a complete failure (in Bihar). I have been saying this for the last 4 years. In 2016, I supported this law of his (Nitish Kumar) while being in the Opposition. Only poor people in Bihar are lodged in jail under the liquor prohibition law. But to date, no one from the gangs that makes illegal liquor or any smuggler who imports it from the border areas has been arrested. The CM is not ready to believe that liquor is being sold like this. But the reality is, liquor in Bihar is being home delivered and everyone knows it."