Chirag Paswan Demands Withdrawal Of Agnipath Scheme; 'protests An Indication Of Mistakes'

Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh demanding the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme, stating it hasn't been framed after deliberating with the various stakeholders involved and that there are multiple faults in the newly introduced recruiting model.

Alleging weakness in the Agnipath scheme, Paswan said that the Central government hasn't put much thought before designing the scheme and thus they had to immediately increase the age upper limit of the aspirants from 21 to 23 years after protests erupted.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Paswan said, "The kind of anger being expressed by the youth of the country in all the states since the last three days in an indication of the mistakes in the Agnipath scheme which requires change. Thus I have written a letter to Rajnath Singh on June 16 to withdraw the scheme. The various stakeholders involved in the scheme should be consulted before launching it and as the process wasn't followed the Central government, just a day after launching the scheme, had to increase the age limit for the aspirants from 21 to 23 years. This is because it was unfair to the students who were preparing to attend the exams for the last two years."

Protests across states against Agnipath scheme

Youths resorted to widespread arson, torching of vehicles, rail and road blockades protesting against the Agnipath scheme and also demanding a complete rollback of the Army recruitment programme. Fuelled by misinformation, incidents of violence, vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel were seen in several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana.

The aspirants are furious about the new Agnipath recruitment model - especially the age bar, no pension benefits, reduction in the overall service period and the total number of youths targeted to be inducted into the defence forces in the next one year. The demonstrations continued against the scheme for the third straight day after it was introduced on June 14 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh even as the government increased the age limit for the aspirants from 21 to 23 years.

(Image: ANI)