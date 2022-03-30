Chirag Paswan Evicted From Janpath Bungalow Allotted To Late Father; Team Sent By Govt

A team of the Directorate of Estates (DoE) under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry was sent to evict Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and MP Chirag Paswan on Wednesday. Chirag Paswan has been occupying the government bungalow allotted to his late father and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan in New Delhi's Janpath area.

According to sources close to news agency PTI, the team of officials under the Directorate of Estates went to the bungalow in Janpath to execute the eviction order issued to Chirag Paswan last year. Nearly a year after his death, Paswan was asked to vacate the 12 Janpath bungalow, which is located two doors down from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's residence and is earmarked for the Union ministers. On Wednesday afternoon, several trucks were seen leaving the residence.

Delhi | LJP MP Chirag Paswan vacates the bungalow that was earlier allotted to the former Union Minister and his late father Ram Vilas Paswan. The bungalow is being vacated under the notice of the Directorate of Estates pic.twitter.com/yBSNbNkfjS — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

LJP converted Govt bungalow into memorial

For years, the house served as the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party- which has now split into two factions after a tussle of power between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras. On 8 October 2020, the former food minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet passed away following an illness at the age of 74. He had recently undergone heart surgery.

The bungalow which had been allotted to former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan was then reallocated to Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in August 2021. After the death of the LJP founder, the party had illegally converted the bungalow to a memorial. A statue had been installed on the lawn. Notably, all conversion of Lutyens' bungalows into memorials have been banned in 2000.

Chirag Paswan's eviction is the third such incident this week. Earlier, the Director of Estates issued notices to remove BJP Lok Sabha MP Ram Shankar Katheria from 7 Moti Lal Nehru and BJP minister P C Sarangi from 10 Pandit Pant Marg.

(With inputs from PTI)