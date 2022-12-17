Chirag Paswan Lambasts Nitish Kumar Over Hooch Tragedy, Demands Presidential Rule In Bihar

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday, December 17, lambasted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the latter's 'Jo Peeyega, Wo Marega' remark on the Chapra Hooch tragedy. Paswan also demanded the imposition of Presidential rule in Bihar over the failing law and order situation in the state. Notably, the death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Saran district's Chapra has increased to 70.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over the Chapra Hooch tragedy, Chirag Paswan said, "The liquor prohibition law is a complete failure (in Bihar). I have been saying this for the last 4 years. In 2016, I supported this law of his (Nitish Kumar) while being in the Opposition."

"Only poor people in Bihar are lodged in jail under the liquor prohibition law. But to date, no one from the gangs that makes illegal liquor or any smuggler who imports it from the border areas has been arrested. The CM is not ready to believe that liquor is being sold like this. But the reality is, liquor in Bihar is being home delivered and everyone knows it," he added.

'Nitish is responsible for Hooch tragedy': Paswan

On death due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Chapra, the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief said, "I won’t even call it death, I call it murder. Because killing someone by giving them poison is called murder. Even after so many deaths, CM is not ready to review it nor he is ready to listen to it."

Paswan slammed Nitish over his 'Jo Peeyega, Wo Marega' remark on the Hooch tragedy. "Look at his arrogance that he stand in the house and say- ‘Jo Peeya Wo Marega’. And ‘Jo Pilayega Wo Mauj Karega?’ (Those who make drinks will enjoy?). CM and his administration are protecting those involved in this business (of illegal liquor). When a common man in Bihar knows where the illegal liquor is being made, so won’t the local administration knows about it? But if the local administration is not taking action, and being the Home Minister of the state, Nitish Kumar is not taking action on the local administration, this shows involvement," Chirag Paswan told Republic.

"CM Nitish Kumar is responsible for this (hooch tragedy). There should be an FIR against him. If you cannot handle the law and order situation being the Home Minister, then you are responsible," he added.

'Not giving compensation shows Nitish's arrogance'

While addressing the Bihar assembly on Friday, CM Nitish said that he would not give any compensation to the kin of those who died after drinking spurious liquor. Kumar also said that no sympathy should be given to those who died after consuming the spurious liquor.

Reacting to this, Paswan said, "Not giving compensation shows his arrogance. You said you brought this law for women so that there would be a reduction in domestic violence. The CM must go and see who is crying now— the women and the small kids. You said you have no sympathy for those who drink. But what’s the crime of those families? Aren’t they the people of Bihar? Your sympathy will be for smugglers and gangs involved in this illegal liquor business? CM’s mindset is anti-Bihar and against the people of Bihar."

"We will meet the Bihar Governor tomorrow and will request him to report the failing law and order situation to the Centre urging for the implementation of Presidential rule in the state," Chirag Paswan said.