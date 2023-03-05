In the ongoing Bihar-Tamil Nadu row, Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) issued a statement asking the DMK-led state government to corroborate their stand on the purported videos of 'attacks' on migrant labourers.

Countering the stance of the southern state, Chirag Paswan said, "If the video is fake, what about the victims who escaped and are talking about their plight? What about the calls I have been receiving from victims seeking help who are subjected to injustice and are beaten up? And even if there is a 1 percent chance of the video being fake, who is attempting to imbalance the harmony of the nation."

In an attempt to mitigate the panic, the Southern India Mills' Association (SIMA) and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) released a joint statement and said that the videos showing the attacks on migrant workers from Bihar are false.

The joint statement was issued following the official statement of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in which he voiced his concerns over alleged assaults on migrant workers in the southern state.

Earlier this week, CV Ganesan, the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister of Tamil Nadu, too spurned the accusations of brutality against migrant labourers and said that there is no truth in news on social media. He also assured action against people escalating the fake news.

What is the Tamil Nadu vs Bihar row?

An undated video surfaced in the early week of March on social media wherein Hindi lingual migrant labourers from an undated location were seen being allegedly ill-treated and beaten. In the wake of the video, CM Nitish Kumar announced that he would send a team of four members to the southern state to probe the issue of brutality against migrant labourers on the pretext of "hate crime" in Tamil Nadu. However, the southern state denounced the accusations and cited the viral video as "fake."

The video has triggered dissension between the two states, creating a political rift.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor took to Twitter to vocalise his take on the ongoing scuffle and urged the government to talk about the FIR that was registered earlier in regard to the viral video.