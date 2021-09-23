Chirag Paswan's Cousin, Rape Accused Prince Raj Makes Extortion Charge On Complainant

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan's cousin Prince Raj on Wednesday filed a complainant of extortion before a Delhi court. The accused made the allegations before special judge Vikas Dhull who was hearing his anticipatory bail plea. Prince Raj - the Lok Sabha MP is accused of sexually harassing a woman after sedating her through a drink. On September 14, Prince Raj Paswan had moved a Delhi court seeking protection from arrest in the sexual assault case against him.

According to the counsel appearing for Prince Raj, the alleged victim and her male friend were extorting and blackmailing his client since 2020. The senior advocate Vikas Pahwa also purported that the woman and her friend had demanded Rs 1 crore and threatened to file a false complaint against Prince Raj if he failed to pay the money. Advocate Nitesh Rana, also representing Raj, additionally informed the court that on May 31, the woman had filed a complaint against his client for allegedly raping her.

Prince Raj rape case

Advocate Rana explained how the victim approached the court and sought Action Taken Report (ATR) from the police however in its ATR, the police submitted before the court mentioned nothing which was found on her complaint and that it was a matter of extortion. 'The police opposed the application and said Raj's custodial interrogation was required in the matter,' added Nitesh Rana. The police had informed the court that it needed his custody to recover the alleged video clips with objectionable content as claimed by the woman. The court will again hear the matter today.

'Guilty should be punished': Chirag Paswan

Earlier on September 15, Chirag Paswan had finally reacted to the allegations on his cousin and had mentioned that he had backed for a police probe since the beginning while saying the guilty should be punished. He had also acknowledged that he knew about the issue and had an FIR filed against him for the same. 'I heard both sides in Jan but I'm not investigating authority to take any decision,' the LJP leader said earlier.

(With PTI inputs)