Chitrakala art galleries will be set up in six places in K'taka: CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Mar 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said Chitrakala art galleries will be set up in six places in Karnataka as he laid emphasis on extending the art of drawing and painting across the state.

Noting that there is a demand to make Chitrakala Parishath, an autonomous institution, into a deemed university, he said steps in this direction would be taken in the next session of the State Legislature.

"Chitrakala Parishath is the epicentre for 'Chitrakale' (art of drawing and painting) in Karnataka. It needs to be extended all over the State. Action would be taken to establish Chitrakala galleries in six regional spots," Bommai said after inaugurating the 19th edition of the 'Chitra Santhe' organised by the Parishath.

The Chief Minister said a new dimension would be given to Chitrakala Parishath under the leadership of former minister B L Shankar by bringing various institutions under its affiliation.

Bommai hailed the concept of Chitra Santhe, the art mart, and said any art would find its value when it is showcased to the world.

"Chitra Santhe, a confluence of artists and the patrons of art, is happening after two years. It should go on eternally. Our government is committed to encourage all forms of art and culture," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister praised Shankar for the growth of Chitrakala Parishath.

Chitra Santhe is doing it in an innovative way enabling lakhs of people to witness it and get inspired, the Chief Minister said, adding it is a great source of encouragement for the artists.

Bommai also interacted with the artists and showed keen interest as he watched their pieces of art on display and sale at the Chitra Santhe which stretched from Windsor Manor Circle to Shivananda Circle.

Artists from various states and countries have put up their pieces of art on show and sale. PTI GMS GMS SS SS

