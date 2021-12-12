Chopper Crash: Punjab Village Bids Adieu To Naik Gursewak Singh; 3-year-old Son Lits Pyre

Naik Gursewak Singh, who was among the 13 people who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash in Conoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, was cremated at his village Dode Sodhian in Punjab's Tarn Taran district with full military honours as his villagers chanted 'Amar Rahe'. His three-year-old Fatehdeep lit the funeral pyre. Fatehdeep was dressed in clothes similar to the Indian Army uniform as his mother had recently brought for him as Naik Gursewak had earlier expressed the wish to see his son in Army fatigues.

Hundreds of people lined near Singh's house as his mortal remains wrapped in Tricolour were brought home. He was among the 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8.

Naik Gursewak is survived by his wife Jaspreet Kaur, daughters Simratdeep Kaur and Gurleen Kaur, son Fatedeep and father Kabal Singh. He had last met his family in November.

Besides family members, hundreds of villages as well as Deputy Commissioner Tarn Taran Kulwant Singh, Army and civil administration officials attended his last rites, The Dy Commissioner said that Singh's family will get ex-gratia as per government rules. One member of his family will get a government job and his children will be provided free education.

Gursewak had joined the army unit 9 PARA (SF) just 20 days before the ill-fated crash after coming on a vacation of 40 days in November. His wife Jaspreet Singh had said that the IAF officer tried to contact her hours before the accident. A day before the unfortunate incident, Jaspreet had called him but they couldn't speak properly due to disturbance. The next day, shortly before the crash, she tried to reach hin, but could not connect.

“Since I was sick, he (Naik Gursewak) was worried about my health daily. I called him over the phone a day before the mishap, but could not speak to him properly as some party was going on there. Later, we tried to establish contact with him but his phone was switched off,” Jaspreet said.

Naik Gursewak Singh had joined 9 Para (Special Force in 2004) and was deputed in the security cover of CDS General Bipin Rawat for a long time. He had also served in frontier areas of Jammu and Kashmir and was an expert in unarmed combat and close quarter battle.

Image: RepublicWorld/@WesternComd_IA-Twitter