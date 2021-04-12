Chopper That Crash-landed With Lulu Chief Shifted From Paddy Field; Yusuff Ali Flies Out

The helicopter carrying Lulu group founder Yusuff Ali and five others that crash-landed on Sunday was removed from the swamp at Panangad at around midnight and shifted to a centre in Edapally, 15 kilometers away for further investigation. The shifting was completed by 5 am on Monday. Preliminary investigation revealed technical glitches in the helicopter. The specific reason will be ascertained soon.

The quick-reactions and astute mind of pilot Ashok Kumar saved the life of Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali along with his wife and four others, as per sources. A native of Kumarakom, captain Ashok Kumar's skills averted a major mishap. Ashok, a retired commander from the Indian Navy, has also served as a test pilot of the defense force. After 24 years of service he retired from the Navy and worked as a pilot in OSS Air Management before moving as chief pilot of Lulu Group. Captain Ashok was also accompanied by co-pilot Shivakumar. Interestingly, although Shivakumar was senior to Ashok, on the day of the crash, the helicopter was piloted by the 51-year-old retired navy captain.

Yusuff Ali flies back to Abu Dhabi.

After the incident, Yusuff Ali and his family took treatment at Lakeshore Hospital and returned to Abu Dhabi in a special flight. As per reports, the flight was sent by the royal family in Abu Dhabi.

Helicopter journey for 14 kilometers

Locals who witnessed the crash said it was nothing short of a miracle that the lives were saved. Social Media was also abuzz with criticism as reports said the family travelled in a helicopter on a Sunday from Kakkanad to a private hospital to visit a relative a mere 14 kilometers away.

Advocate Vidya Sangeeth who has been fighting the illegal takeover of paddy land for vested corporate interests wrote on Facebook saying, "Its an irony that swampy paddy fields itself came to the rescue of those who destroyed paddy fields to make way for infrastructure and helipads.

Image Credits: Republic World

