Amid growing anger against terrorists, thousands of people gathered to pay their last respects to Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat who was shot by terrorists in the Shopian district on Saturday.

Bhat was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area, according to officials. Doctors declared him brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital. His mortal remains were brought outside his residence in Jammu on Sunday morning. Notably, 2-minute silence was observed to respect Kashmiri Pandit Puran Bhat ahead of his last rites.

#BREAKING | Hundreds gather for last rites of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Bhat who was killed by terrorists in Shopian. Demand for justice grows. Tune in to watch #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/Dn6UgmTCum — Republic (@republic) October 16, 2022

Amid the growing chorus for justice for Puran Bhat, people are agitated over the spate of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. The family members of the slain Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat were seen mourning after he was brutally killed by terrorists on Saturday in the broad daylight in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kin demands 'source of income'

Puran Krishan Bhat’s sister exclusively spoke to Republic Media Network on Sunday and demanded justice. She also demanded a source of income for the family members of her brother.

“There was no relief. He used to go to the orchard to earn money. He used to sell apples for his livelihood. His family was here, he used to earn from the Apple orchard and provide money for the studies of his children. They had no source of income. I request the government to please provide a source of income for the family so that his children can continue their studies. We need justice,” the kin said.

She further asserted, “He was a very innocent man and his livelihood was dependent on taking care of his orchard. He never migrated as he always wanted to stay in Kashmir. He helped everyone in the locality and considered everyone like a family.”

Speaking to Republic Media Network before the last rites of Puran Bhat, a civilian said, “They have been targeting minorities for 32 years. People migrated from Kashmir at gunpoint. Families who were left are being targeted now. The civil administration is responsible for such incidents. I request the government to provide protection to minorities in Kashmir and they should be migrated to a safer place.”

Notably, five targeted killings have been reported in the last five months. So far 150 terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces.

The Kashmiri Pandit community is demanding that this should be the last incident of such brutal killing by terrorists and that no other Kashmiri pandit should become a victim of a targeted killing.

This incident triggered massive protests in Jammu as migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees came out on the streets and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. The community demanded the transfer of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley. "There is a climate of feat. We get threats every day. We demand the government to relocate us from there (Kashmir) at least till the time the situation gets better," one demonstrator told Republic. Notably, the attack on the civilian was carried out after the security forces neutralised four terrorists in two anti-terror operations.