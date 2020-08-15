India's COVID Heroes: Indore Nurses Who Faced Attack To Doctor Who Lived In His Car; Watch

This Independence Day is being celebrated at a time when India and the rest of the world are gripped with the Coronavirus pandemic and over eight months since the first cases appeared, the outbreak has worsened.

In these testing times, the foot soldiers in the fight against COVID-19 are the healthcare workers — doctors, nurses, paramedics, etc., — working hard and selflessly to contain the pandemic. Although, cooperation from common people was hard to attain since many were unaware of the disease in the initial stages of the outbreak and saw health workers with suspicion.

In Indore, healthcare workers had come under attack in early April after fake news regarding their intention with respect to the disease spread among locals. Among those under attack were two nurses: Jakya Sayed and Trupti Katkare. But they didn't allow such incidents to discourage them in their fight against the pandemic.

Recalling her experience, Katkare told Republic TV, "Our colleagues and family members inspired us to go back in that area. We were sent in that area for contact tracing and did our job well for the first two days. On the third day, we went to check up on contacts of a person who had tested positive for Coronavirus and that's when a mob attacked us and hurled stones at us. We were scared after that day. But then, our superiors and family members encouraged us to go back to our service."

She added, "Soon after people in that area became more aware and sensitive to the disease and some apologised later for their conduct. Our hard work was such that an area that was a COVID hotspot in Indore is now COVID free."

'Chose to do my duty'

Dr. Sachin Nayak had to live out in his car for several weeks because he wanted to keep COVID-19 away from his family and continued to treat those infected with the virus.

"These are difficult times which everyone in the world is facing. In such a situation we have two choices — one, giving the excuse and escaping the duties and the other is to do our duty and give our best. I chose the second one and so decided to stay in my car and perform my duties," the COVID warrior told Republic TV.

Love for virology and for volunteering

On the other hand, Dr. Ramesh Razadan, a 59-year-old Kashmiri pandit took it upon himself to help those who are in quarantine. He works as the joint director at the Animal Husbandry Department in Jammu and Kashmir. He shared his love for virology and how he jumped on the first opportunity he got to join the fight against Coronavirus.

"Thirty-two years ago, I was doing virology myself and at the fag end of my career, I saw a virus is after me and after the whole world. I could not resist myself and I jumped in, rang my commissioner, and told him I want to volunteer in the Corona Control Room in Kashmir. For the past five months, I'm in the game and that's my satisfaction," he told Republic TV.

