'Chote Log, Choti Baate': Azad Hits Back Hard At Congress After Padma Award Insult

After Congress J&K chief Vikar Rasool Wani belittled the Padma Bhushan award - the third-highest civilian award in India while attacking Ghulam Nabi Azad, a recipient of the award, the latter took a jibe at the former. Notably, Wani had called the 'Padma Bhushan' a "Chota award" at a public gathering when he was targeting Azad for leaving the Congress party.

When Republic TV asked Ghulam Nabi Azad about Rasool Wani's remark on Padma Bhushan, former J&K CM said, "Chote Log Choti Baat Karte Hai (Some people speak small). The Padma award is a very big award. It’s baseless to comment on those who don’t know about the one giving the award and the one taking it."

Notably, Azad's remark came after his party - Democratic Azad Party (DAP) wrote a letter to the President of India Droupadi Murmur demanding action against Rasool Wani.

Azad's party writes letter to President

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) leader Randeep Bhandari wrote a letter to President Murmu over Rasool Wani's insult to Padma awards.

"In a very rare and shocking incident Sh. Vikar Rasool State President of J&K Congress Unit in a public rally at Kishtwar without naming the Padma Bhushan Awardee Ghulam Nabi Azad and Padma Bhushan Award has categorically demeaned, dis-respected the National Award which is an offence," Bhandari said.

"He called India's Second highest Civilian Award "Padma Bhushan" Award as ‘Chota Sa Award’ which is really shameful and disrespect to the Award. As such, we are seeking lodging of FIR and appropriate necessary action into the matter," the DAP leader said in his letter to President Murmu.

Congress leader calls Padma Bhushan award 'Chota'

Addressing a public gathering, Congress J&K chief Vikar Rasool Wani said, "Where you (Ghulam Nabi Azad) could not even think of becoming an MLA, Congress gave you everything, it made you a leader, union minister, general secretary. And it gave this to you for 50 years. But today, when a ‘Chota sa award’ and crocodile tears of Modi Ji came in front of you, you forgot everything that Congress gave you for 40-50 years, you forgot what Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, our madam Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi gave you including posts and respect."

It is pertinent to mention that Ghulam Nabi Azad received the Padma Bhushan award in March this year in the field of Public Affairs. In August, he resigned from Congress citing that all the senior leaders in the party were sidelined and a "new coterie of inexperienced sycophants" started running the affairs of the party.