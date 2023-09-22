'Choti Durga Ma' In Kolkata Metro Wows Netizens Ahead Of Puja

West Bengal is gearing up to celebrate Durga Puja, a festival where Goddess Durga is worshipped amid great fervour. As the state prepares to welcome their beloved Durga Ma next month, an adorable video, giving a glimpse of a 'little Durga Ma' in the state's capital city Kolkata, is spreading smiles among social media users.

The video showcases a young girl travelling in the Kolkata Metro dressed like Durga Ma. The tiny tot was seen wearing a pink sari, while her hair was tied in a bun and adorned with flowers. She accessorised her look with a bindi, gold jewellery and a tiny crown. As the girl took her Metro ride in Ma Durga's attire, fellow passengers around her couldn't seem to hold back their smiles.

A social media platform called kolkata_oikkotaan shared the video on its Instagram page with the caption "Chhotto Durga" written in Bengali, which translates to "Choti Durga", translating to a younger version of Goddess Durga.

The post has garnered a total of 5,607,877 views and over 1 million likes since it was shared.

Netizens were mesmerised by the 'Choti Durga' and praised the girl for her endearing portrayal of Ma Durga. One Instagram user said, "How cute is Chotu Durga, today's best reel". Another user commented, "Everybody is watching her as if she is an angel."