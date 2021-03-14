Chouhan meets Harsh Vardhan, discusses COVID situation in MP, hospital's infrastructure

After the inauguration ceremony of the New Green Campus of the National Institute for Research in Environment Health (NIREH) at AIIMS Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday held a meeting with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over the spurt in Coronavirus cases in Bhopal and Indore. The two senior leaders also talked about ways to improve the facilities and services in Bhopal Gas Disaster Hospital, and about a proposed cancer hospital in MP.

A 'positive and cordial meeting'

Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his official statement said that the vaccination drive is on in MP in full swing. Chouhan has urged Dr Harsh Vardhan to provide more vaccine doses for phase 1. The Health Minister assured that more doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be given to the state soon, he added. Asserting that it was a "positive and cordial meeting", MP CM affirmed, "Vaccination drive is on, I have urged availability of more doses for phase 1. He assured that it will be given."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan hints at night curfew in Bhopal

Chouhan has said that the night curfew might be imposed in a few cities if the situation degrades. He opined that an awareness program will be run by the Madhya Pradesh government and a penalty will be imposed for not wearing masks. He said, "I have decided to run an awareness program on the use of masks and will implement penalties for not wearing them. Otherwise, if the situation degrades we have to implement a night curfew."

Madhya Pradesh CM asserted that the state government is monitoring the situation and there is nothing to panic about. All big events (with the crowd) are restricted and only 50% occupancy in events is allowed. Also, people coming from Maharashtra are being tested at the borders. He said, "No big event, 50% occupancy in events, testing of people coming from Maharashtra. We are monitoring every day. No need to panic, the situation is under control."