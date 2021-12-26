Christmas Celebrated In Bengal

Braving Omicron threat, people visited churches in the city on the occasion of Christmas on Saturday.

The festive spirit started with special midnight masses held in churches with adherence to COVID-19 norms and singing of carols. The churches allowed 50 per cent occupancy for midnight mass. In the daytime people trooped inside prayer hall throughout the day as entry was regulated by the church staff.

Thousands of people also flocked to different tourist destinations in the city and elsewhere on the occasion of Christmas.

Long crowds were seen at city's favourite spots like Alipore Zoo, Eco Park, Victoria Memorial, Millennium Park, Indian Museum since the morning but many were seen not donning masks.

The most favoured destination remained Park Street where bright illuminations of Chandernagore lined along the path on two sides as popular eateries like Trincas, Peter Cat, Mocambo, Marco Polo and others displayed no seat board outside with diners patiently waiting for their turn.

The aroma of cakes and muffins wafted in the air as one passed by Flury’s which also witnessed a filled house.

There was frequent announcement on public address system by police urging people to wear masks to ward off the new coronavirus variant but many were seen flouting the guidelines. "Nothing will happen. We have been jabbed twice," Priyanka Roy, a housewife accompanying her family said.

Singers belted popular Western, Hindi and Bengali tracks as the crowds swayed to the beats in the musical show at Allen Park, as well as in places like an illuminated Bow Barracks, inhabited by the Anglo-Indian community where singer Anjan Dutt belted his popular rock numbers in Bengali.

Elsewhere in getaway weekend spots in Chandannagar, in Purulia, in Mukutmanipur in Bankura and others there was a big crowd.

In Darjeeling Hills, there was brief snow fall much to the delight of tourists, Met department sources said.

Members of the eunuch and transgender community donned the hat of Santa Claus this Christmas and decided to surprise the people of the city distributing gifts at important crossings.

Instead of asking for money, the community members handed over gifts to public at Victoria Memorial, Ballygunge Phari, EM Bypass and Phoolbagan crossing.

One of the initiators of the move, Sourav Chakraborty said "many people tend to disassociate themselves from this community . However, this community has a lot to offer to us.

"Through this activity we have tried to showcase a different side to our friendly trans people where instead of receiving benefits, they are spreading joy and happiness at a time when people are coping up from the depressed pandemic situation. "

