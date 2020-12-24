Last Updated:

Christmas Eve 2020: Churches & Markets Decked Up All Across India; Santa Claus Out & About

India is all set to celebrate Christmas. Markets are seen packed with items used to decorate cribs and several places beautifully illuminated

Here is a Santa Clause in Panaji, Goa giving everyone strong Christmas vibes.

People in Siliguri, West Bengal made purchases ahead of Christmas. All the markets are illuminated and everyone around is joyous. 

Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral beautifully lit up ahead of Christmas

A market in Puducherry fully decked up, giving a feeling it's already Christmas time.  

A shop in Goa filled with all the favourite Christmas items

