Church Calendar With Rape Accused Priest Bishop Franco Photograph Stirs Controversy

Bishop Franco Mulakkal's picture, who has been accused in a Nun Rape case, appearing in the calendar published by the Thrissur Diocese of the Syro Malabar Diocese has raised controversy. A section of catholic devotees had gathered and burnt the copies of the 2021 calendar in Thrissur which highlighted the picture of Franco. The picture of the controversial bishop was marked in the March month of the calendar with his photo, to mark the birthday of the bishop which falls on March 25.

Kerala Catholic Reforms Movement, which is based in Kottayam, resorted to burning of the calendars on Sunday. The photographs and videos of it were widely shared.

Protesting against the decision of the Church, another organisation Save Our Sisters Action Council, a group formed to defend nuns facing persecution in the church, also burnt copies of the calendar outside church’s administrative buildings in Kollam and Thrissur.

The trial of Mulakkal is ongoing on charges for rape and misuse of his position after a nun came out in public that she was a victim of his repeated sexual abuse between 2014 to 2016. The trial of the Bishop is ongoing at the Kottayam sessions court and the next hearing of the trial is scheduled on December 16. The priest had moved legally which blocked the media from reporting the details of the trial.

The pictures of the calendar also went viral on social media and many comments showed the agitation of the netizens.

Meanwhile, defending their stance, the Syro Malabar Church has said the Bishop has not been convicted on the charges levelled against him. They also clarified that Mulakkal remains their high priest and his position in the diocese has not been taken off. Fr Akkamattathil Raphael, regional manager of Deepika daily in Thrissur told media that people are unnecessarily trying to stir controversy against the church.

