Church Vandalised In Uttarakhand

A mob on Sunday vandalised a church in Uttarakhand's Roorkee, alleging that religious conversion was being carried out there, police sources said.

The mob broke pots kept inside the church and also damaged fans and furniture, they said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar police personnel have been deployed at the spot.

Circle Officer, Roorkee, Vivek Kumar said an FIR has been registered against several people, six of whom have been identified, on the basis of a complaint regarding the vandalism of the church.

The details of the incident will be known only after the investigation has been completed, he said.

DGP Kumar said officers have been directed to take strict action in the matter.

Police personnel have been deployed at the spot and a search has been launched to nab the culprits, he said.

