CIA Chief, Russian NSA In Delhi For Talks On Afghanistan Crisis Amid New Govt Formation

With the Afghanistan crisis on table, India's National Security Advisor of India (NSA) Ajit Doval will be holding a significant meeting with his Russian counterpart- Secretary of the Security Council General Nikolay Patrushev. Earlier on Tuesday, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Chief William Burns was also in New Delhi to discuss a number of issues arising from Afghanistan. The two separate meetings involving the NSA are taking place amid Government formation by the Taliban in Kabul. The current developments also underscore India's importance and participation in the ongoing Afghanistan crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are expected to receive Patrushev and a meeting will also take place between them, as informed by the MEA. It is pertinent to mention here that these conferences are taking place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin's August 24 phone conversation where they stressed the importance for the two strategic partners to work together and instructed their senior officials to remain in touch on Afghanistan. Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev said on Monday that there is "ample opportunity" for cooperation between India and Russia on Afghanistan.

CIA Chief in India

Meanwhile, sources informed that CIA Chief William Burns discussed India's security establishments as the Taliban announced the Government formation in Kabul. On the other hand, the United States' President Joe Biden was quoted saying 'China has real problem with Taliban'. The response from the President came after he was questioned on China's funding to the Taliban.

"As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran:" President Biden on concerns over Taliban's Government announcement.

China has real problem with Taliban. So they're going to try to work out some arrangement with Taliban, I'm sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran. They're all trying to figure out what do they do now:US Pres when asked if he is worried that China would fund Taliban pic.twitter.com/cLFQ2zhNbp — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

Joe Biden has also said that US is going to 'wait and watch' as the Taliban announced its 33-member cabinet in its interim government.

Taliban announces Afghanistan Government

On Tuesday, Taliban announced the government of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', naming Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' as its interim Prime Minister. He will be accompanied by Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy, Sirajuddin Haqqani as interior minister, Mohammad Yaqoob, the eldest son of the Taliban founder Mohammad Omar, as Minister of Defense. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, "we are trying to include people from all parts of the country in the government", as internal rifts between the three Taliban factions came to the forefront. It is important to note here that the interior minister of Afghanistan is designated as global terrorist by the FBI.