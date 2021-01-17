CIAL Commissions One Of The Biggest Floating Solar Powerplants In Kerala

After Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) in 2015 became the world's first solar-powered airport, it added another feather to its cap by commissioning two biggest floating solar powerplants in Kerala on Sunday. CIAL informed that with the installation of the plants with a capacity of 452 KWH over 2 artificial lakes, the Kochi airport's total installed capacity has risen to 40 MWp, helping it to produce around 1.60 lakh units of power a day against per day consumption of around 1.30 lakh units.

Kochi's airport authorities said, "CIALs trysts with the experiments in producing green energy achieved another milestone with this installation as the company has introduced cost-effective high-density polyethene floats; using French technology, upon which 1300 photovoltaic panels were mounted and laid over two artificial lakes located in the 130-acre CIAL golf course."

Cochin International Airport in a release stated that the solar plants which cover a total area of 1 acre are connected to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) power grid. It further said that the pre-commissioning trials revealed that these panels, which cost around Rs 2 crore to the company, were producing power with maximum output efficiency among the 8 solar powerplants installed by CIAL at various locations in the airport premises.

Attributing the success of the plants to the company's relentless efforts in bringing new technology, CIAL Founder Managing Director VJ Kurian said that the company is working at par with global standards. He said, "CIAL has been reinventing itself since its formative days. One of our innovations which proved that relying upon green energy is possible even for the high energy consumers like an airport has won us the champions of the earth award instituted by the United Nations. We are committed to the protection of nature and trying our best to reduce carbon footprints."

With the commissioning of these 2 largest solar powerplants, the company has successfully executed the idea of Total Sustainability (TSM) in its golf course where treated water from the sewage treatment plant of the airport is used for water harvesting with the help of 12 artificial lakes. The water from these lakes are used for irrigating the lawns of the golf course and now, with the installation of the floating powerplants, it has leapt one more step forward in TSM.

CIAL said it aims to become the second-largest power producer in the state after KSEB, adding a 12 MWp plant was being completed at Payyannur in Kannur district.

(With PTI inputs)