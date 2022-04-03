CIC Uday Mahurkar's Office Disposes Record 5,056 RTI Appeals In Single Year In 2021-22

In a historic achievement for Central Information Commissioner (CIC) Uday Mahurkar, he cleared 5,056 Right To Information Appeals (RTI) appeals in 2021-22, the highest ever in a single year in the 16-year history since the RTI Act 2005 came into force. Mahurkar's Twitter thread stated that he "passed landmark judgments without fear or favour".

Happy to share my court has disposed 5056 RTI appeals in 2021-22 which is the highest in any 1 year by a Central Information Commissioner in the 16 year history of CIC set up under RTI law in 2005. Thank CIC Shri YK Sinha, fellow commissioners & my team for their support pic.twitter.com/UPeph70J0g — Uday Mahurkar (@UdayMahurkar) April 2, 2022

A former journalist and author, Mahurkar said, "Passed landmark judgments without fear or favour. In one of the ancient Sanskrit manuscripts, I ruled that a manuscript whether owned by the Government or a private body is national property as even those who donated for private ones did it for saving our heritage. Was lauded by scholars across the globe as only 28,000 digitised manuscripts of private bodies were put in the public domain."

Mahurkar informed and cited one of his orders asking for all three lakh manuscripts of private bodies, which have been digitised, to be made available for the people to access. He said this decision was highly appreciated by Indologists.

Informing about his strategy to work with various ministries as a team he said that he took creative steps like coordinating with public information officers of Union Ministries. He further added that he even called for "group meetings to know their problems while strictly directing them to ensure RTI Act's objectives of transparency and accountability".

Mahurkar also appreciated the feat of disposing of 28,903 RTI cases in 2021-22 and tweeted, "Thank my office staff led by Dy. Registrar Rakesh Rao made success possible even at the cost of personal sacrifices. The entire staff of CIC also needs to be complimented for its stupendous show in disposing of 28,903 cases in 2021-2022,"

Uday Mahurkar is a former Indian journalist and author, having published two books-- Marching with a Billion and Centrestage.

National Manuscript Mission

The National Mission for Manuscripts was established in February 2003, by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Government of India.

A unique project in its programme and mandate, the Mission seeks to unearth and preserve the vast manuscript wealth of India. India possesses an estimate of five million manuscripts, probably the largest collection in the world.

(Image: @UdayMahurkar/Twitter)