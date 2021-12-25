CID-CB To Probe Rajasthan RTI Activist Attack Case

The Rajasthan government on Saturday ordered a probe by the CID-CB into the brutal attack on an RTI activist in Barmer district earlier this week and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for him.

Soon after the announcement, the state police set up a special investigation team (SIT) headed by an officer of superintendent of police (SP) rank and sent it to Barmer for investigation.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to frame the rules under the Whistle Blowers Protection Act to ensure protection for RTI and social activists.

Amra Ram (30), a resident of Pareyu village of Barmer, was kidnapped, beaten up and his legs pierced with nails by a group of attackers on Tuesday.

He had complained against illegal liquor trade sometime back. Acting on his complaint, police had seized illegal liquor.

In a tweet, Gehlot said orders have been issued for transferring the case to the CID-CB.

The government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to Ram, he said.

He also said the Jodhpur collector had visited the MDM Hospital, where Ram is undergoing treatment, and enquired about the activist's condition. Ram's family members expressed satisfaction over his treatment.

Further, Gehlot said he has written to the prime minister urging him to frame rules under the Whistle Blowers Protection Act so that RTI and social activists, whistleblowers and civil society members can be protected and strict action taken against culprits.

The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on February 21, 2014, and it got the President's assent on May 9, 2014. But even after seven years, the Centre has not framed the rules, the chief minister alleged.

Following Gehlot's announcement, Additional Director General, Crime, Ravi Prakash said an SIT headed by SP CID-CB Gaurav Yadav has been set up and sent to Barmer for an investigation into the attack.

So far, police have arrested four people -- Bhupendra Singh Jat, Ramesh Kumar Jat, Khartaram Jat and Adesh Jat -- in connection with the attack that took place on December 21.

A police constable was suspended and a station house officer sent to Police Lines in the wake of the incident.

