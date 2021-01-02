CID Files Chargesheet Against 10 In Manish Shukla’s Murder Case, 2 Suspects From TMC

Nearly 3 months after Titagarh civic councillor and BJP leader Manish Shukla was gunned down, the West Bengal CID filed the chargesheet at a Barrackpore court on Friday afternoon naming 10 accused, an official said.

The chargesheet also named 12 suspected persons including two Trinamool Congress leaders, from Barrackpore and Titagarh. According to an official, if the 12 suspects are found to have played a crucial role in the murder, the agency will submit a supplementary chargesheet later.

READ | BJP March To Titagarh PS For CBI Probe Into Manish Shukla's Murder

Among the prime accused, Mahamad Khurram, Subodh Roy, Nasir Ali, Roshan Kumar, Mahammad Golam, Pawan Roy, Sanu Roy, Amar Jadav and Raja Roy are named in the first list. Among the 12 suspected persons were Barrackpore former civic chairman Uttam Das, former Titagarh municipal chairman Prasanta Chowdhury, Bhola Prasad and Rajendra Jadav. Uttam Das has denied involvement in the murder. The charges under sections of 302, 34, 12B, 212, 201, 127/27 IPC were slapped against the accused.

The CID has so far arrested 10 persons for their alleged involvement in the BJP leader’s murder. Shukla, a close aide of Barrackpore's BJP MP Arjun Singh, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants outside the party's office in Titagarh on October 2019. Shukla's death had triggered massive outrage with BJP accusing the ruling TMC of carrying out the murder. On October 8, a clash took place between the saffron party members and the police in Kolkata and Howrah after they took out a march to the state secretariat in Nabanna over worsening law and order.

READ | West Bengal: TMC Neta’s Car Set Ablaze In Asansol; Party Alleges BJP Involvement

READ | Loaded With Weapons, TMC Minister Led Violent Mob & Damaged BJP Secy's Home: Vijayvargiya