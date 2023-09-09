CID Arrests Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu In Corruption Case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday (September 9) arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reportedly in connection with an alleged corruption case, in Nandyala.

The TDP was served the arrest warrant under 50 (1) (2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). An FIR in the case was lodged in 2021, sources claimed adding that Naidu had said earlier that he would be arrested anytime in the case.

The arrest warrant was issued under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 120(B), 168, 167, 418, 420, 485, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 r/w 34 and 37 and Sections 12. 13 (2) r/w 13(1) (c) and (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 of CID.

In a notice served to Naidu, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the CID's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), M Dhanunjayudu, said, "It is to inform you that you have been arrested... at 6 am at R K Function Hall, Gnanapuram, H/o Moolasagaram, Nandyala town and it is a non-bailable offence."

As per inputs, Naidu's medical test was conducted by the state probe agency after being served the arrest warrant in the corruption case. Meanwhile, the TDP top brass have planned to move the high court to seek bail for the party chief. TDP chief Naidu's counsel said, "CID has taken Chandrababu for a medical check-up after high Blood Pressure and diabetes were detected. We are approaching the High Court for bail."

TDP blames Andhra CM for arrest

TDP has blamed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for Naidu's arrest this morning. While affirming that justice will prevail, Naidu said, "I asked the CID regarding the case in which I have been arrested. This is very painful. There should be a prima facie about what wrong I did. I have been working for the people."