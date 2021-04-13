CII Suggests Vaccines Be Made Available To All Age Groups; Urges Govt To Scale Production

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday advised the Government that COVID-19 vaccination should be made available to all age groups and it should be made available for longer time periods at vaccination centres. It also requested speeding up the COVID vaccine production and following strict protocols in the fight against Coronavirus.

“At this juncture, CII calls for quick action to be taken by the government on 'whatever it takes to ramp up production, supply, and distribution of vaccines. Strict following and enforcement of safety and hygiene protocols by all sections of society are absolutely critical," CII president Uday Kotak said.

The CII suggested that lockdown is not a solution in the present situation and urged for strict COVID-19 related protocols for public places and workplaces. CII also proposed that no gathering comprising more than 10 people should be allowed anywhere.

“Factories and shop floors must be kept open for economic reasons so that production and supply chains are not disturbed,” it said. ‘Work From Home' should be adopted wherever possible, and in cases where it is not feasible, only one-third attendance of employees should be permitted," the CII said.

COVID-19 Cases In India

India's total active caseload has increased to 12,01,009 and now comprises 8.88 percent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 92,922 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a day. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.16 percent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 47.22% of the total active caseload of the country.

Ten states, that is, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.02 percent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. India's daily cases continue to rise and 1,68,912 fresh coronavirus infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: Unsplash/PTI