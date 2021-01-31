Cinema Halls & Theatres Allowed With 100% Occupancy From Feb 1; I&B Ministry Releases SOPs

The Central Government on Sunday allowed full occupancy in cinema halls and multiplexes starting from February 1, further relaxing the restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 cases in the country.

In this regard, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a set of guidelines for cinema halls and theatres to prevent the spread of the virus. The SOPs stated that no film screenings will be held in containment zones.

To ensure the safety of viewers, cinema halls have taken several measures apart from the mandatory wearing of masks and temperature checks. As per the guidelines, theatres will have separated seats, staggered show timings, and bookings, mandatory social distancing, and carry out digital payments.

I&B Ministry releases new SOP

In its previous set of SOPs issued in October, the government had allowed cinema halls to operate at 50% seating capacity. The latest move by the I&B Ministry comes as a relief to cinema halls that were closed for nearly seven months last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after opening, theatres have been struggling with low audience attendance and fewer new film screenings.

The decision of increased capacity has also encouraged the stakeholders, as several big-budget films including '83’, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, ‘Sooryavanshi,’ starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Singh, and ‘Radhe’, starring Salman Khan have been waiting to be released for several months.

The announcement comes just days after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines for surveillance, containment, and caution, which will be effective from February 1 and remain in force till February 28. The guidelines included relaxation on all activities outside containment zones. Cinema halls and theatres were permitted to operate at higher seating occupancy than the previous 50% capacity and swimming pools that were limited to sportspersons only, were also open for the use of general public.

