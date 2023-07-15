Cinema Returns To J&K's Baramulla After 33-years Hiatus, Marks A New Era

In a momentous occasion that has brought joy to the residents, cinema doors have finally swung open in north Kashmir's Baramulla town after a lengthy closure of 33 years due to the devastating impact of terrorism. The reopening of cinemas marks a significant milestone for the cultural revival of the region and signifies a triumph over fear.

Once a vibrant hub of entertainment, the picturesque town of Baramulla, nestled amidst the breathtaking mountains of Kashmir, fell victim to the grip of terrorism in the 1990s.

Cinemas, once bustling with eager moviegoers, were forcibly shut down as acts of violence and threats of terrorism shattered the tranquility of the region. 'Allah Tigers' was a famed terror outfit at that time which targeted the closure of cinema in Baramulla, Kashmir. The government made an attempt in 1999 to re-open three cinema halls in the valley but the attempt did not succeed.

However, the recent years have seen a remarkable improvement in the security situation, bringing a sense of normalcy back to Kashmir. The authorities, in collaboration with local stakeholders, have taken significant steps to restore the cultural heritage and breathe life into the entertainment sector that had been silenced for over three decades.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Director Rahul Nehra said, "The name of the cinema will be JK Jadooz Baramulla. JK Jadooz has invested nearly half a crore on it. Its seating capacity is nearly 100. The cinema will work from morning 10 AM to 10:30 PM but will initially be functional from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM for the 1st show and 3:00 PM to 8: 00 PM for the 2nd show. The ticket price will be Rs 150 to Rs 200 per person". He further added, "We are being loved by the people of jammu and kashmir as well as the administration, the government is doing all the necessary arrangements for security and other things".

On the day of the grand reopening on July 15, 2023, Pathaan will be screened. A crowd of enthusiastic residents gathered outside the doors of the newly renovated Cinema, the iconic landmark that stood as a testament to the bygone era of Baramulla's vibrant cinema culture.

The reopening event will be inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha. It will be graced by esteemed guests, including local officials, film industry representatives and artists, who joined hands in celebrating this historic moment. The cinema's auditorium, adorned with fresh paint and modernized amenities, welcoming movie enthusiasts to a world of entertainment, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

The film Pathaan that will be screened on the reopening night will be a mix of Bollywood blockbusters, catering to a diverse audience, marking the resumption of a long-lost source of joy and entertainment for the people of Baramulla.

Moviegoers expressed their elation on witnessing this long-awaited revival. Abdul Samad, a local resident, shared his excitement, saying, "I can't believe to see such recreation here, sitting in a cinema hall after all these years will be bringing back all the old memories as we used to go to Cinemas long ago, this is a dream come true for me and the entire community as this step will push youth from drug addiction to joy and happiness."

The reopening of cinemas in Baramulla will hold promises of economic revival as well. The entertainment industry is known to create job opportunities and boost local businesses, including restaurants, cafes, and shops. With the renewed cinematic experience, the community anticipates a positive impact on the local economy, attracting visitors from neighboring towns and beyond.

The security forces have ensured a safe and secure environment, implementing comprehensive measures to protect cinemas and their patrons. Regular patrols, surveillance systems, and coordination with intelligence agencies stand as a testament to the authorities' commitment to maintaining a peaceful atmosphere for cultural activities to flourish.

As the curtains rise on this new chapter of Baramulla's cultural renaissance, residents and visitors alike look forward to more movie screenings, film festivals, and artistic events that will nurture a sense of community, celebrate diversity, and invigorate the spirit of entertainment in the region.

The reopening of cinemas in Baramulla after a 33-year hiatus serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the indomitable spirit of the Kashmiri people and their unwavering determination to rebuild their lives and reclaim their cultural heritage from the shadows of terrorism.