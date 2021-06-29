Cipla Gets DCGI Nod To Import Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine: Sources

In a bid to bolster the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Drugs Controller General of India on Tuesday gave its nod to Cipla to import the vaccine of Moderna, sources said. The development comes after the Indian multinational pharmaceutical company Cipla sought the regulatory approval for the import and marketing authorization of vaccines of US-based pharma company Moderna, after which the Indian regulatory authority considered the request and within hours gave its nod. This is the fourth vaccine to get DCGI's nod after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik-V.

"Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Cipla to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country as per the provisions of the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019 under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940," a source said.

The Moderna vaccine

After Moderna published its peer-reviewed Phase 3 data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for its vaccine on December 18, 2020. The evidence from the Phase 3 clinical trial involving nearly 30,000 participants aged 18-95 showed that the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in people who received two doses and had no evidence of being previously infected. The possible side effects include pain, redness, and swelling in the arm where a person gets the shot and tiredness, headache, muscle pain, fever, and nausea throughout the rest of the body.

It is recommended that two doses of the vaccine are taken 28 days apart. While the European Medicines Agency approved the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine throughout the European Union in January, it received emergency validation from the WHO on April 30. The vaccine is survivable in a standard medical refrigerator at 2-8 degrees Celsius for up to 30 days and longer in a freezer between -50 to -15 degrees Celsius.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

Apart from COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, the DCGI accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Sputnik V on April 12. Moreover, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In a huge announcement on April 19, the Centre allowed the vaccination of all adults from May 1 onwards.

But, the vaccination drive was adversely affected since May 1 owing to a shortage of doses and the decentralized vaccine procurement policy. Addressing the nation on June 7, PM Modi rolled back this policy and announced that the Centre will procure 75% of the vaccine stock and distribute it to the states for free from June 21. Most importantly, this stock can now be used for all adults and not just those aged above 45.

A total of 26,75,03,204 persons have been inoculated whereas 5,63,53,551 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. In a key milestone, India has overtaken the US in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. As per the Centre's affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, a total of 135 crore vaccines will be available in the country between August to December.