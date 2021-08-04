"Circumstances Made A Dog Ferocious", Observes Kerala HC Bench On Dog Killing

The Kerala High Court recently heard a plea about poisoning of street dogs in the Thrikkakkara municipality area. The jury observed that the canine is not "dangerous by nature", rather it is made "ferocious by the circumstances". A bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and P Gopinath noted that killing the street dogs was not the way to make people safer.

The bench recommended the municipality to capture the canines and rehabilitate them to the animal shelters. The court observed that a balance has to be maintained between the interests of the residents of the area and the welfare of the animals. The court directed the municipality to identify such animal shelters in its locality and then rehabilitate them according to the space and other necessities required.

Thrikkakkara municipality alleged junior health inspector for the gruesome killing

Arguing against the plea, the municipality claimed that they have not directed any of its employees to indulge in such kind of activities and alleged one of its junior health inspectors for poisoning the canines. However, irrespective of the municipality's claim in the court, the junior health inspector claimed that he was being falsely implicated in the case to divert the probe from the Chairperson and Secretary of the municipality and the chairperson of its standing committee on health. The junior health inspector, who is behind the bars moved to the High Court for bail last week, alleged that the Chairperson and Secretary of the municipality and the chairperson of its standing committee on health were the ones who allegedly hired the gang which had killed the street dogs.

Kerala HC Bench on dog has directed the municipality to rehabilitate them to the animal shelters

According to the report, the High Court had taken up the issue of the poisoning of the canines after a video of poisoning the dog was brought to its attention leading to the arrest of a junior health inspector last week. While directing the municipality regarding the measures it must obey, the court directed the civic body to ensure no such incident takes place within its territorial limits in future and to put in place suitable machinery to ensure the same. With these directions, the court listed the matter for hearing on August 6.

West Godavari panchayat officials killed 300 dogs with poisonous injections

It is worth mentioning that panchayat officials in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district alleged killed 300 dogs with poisonous injections last month that triggered widespread criticism by the animal activists. The activists said that the laws be made stringent and be implemented strictly. They opined that most of the village panchayat officials are not aware that it is crime to kill stray dogs. The activists appealed to the animal volunteers to come forward and make sure that such incidents don't take place even at the rural level.(With inputs from PTI)

(Image Credit: ANI/Pixabay)