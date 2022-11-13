'Circumstantial Evidence': Ex-CJI Lalit On Acquitting 3 Accused In Chhawla Gang-rape Case

Days after acquitting three accused who had been accorded the death penalty for the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi's Chhawla area, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit, who was part of the bench, said that facts in front of the top court were circumstantial evidence.

"You consider the facts which come to you, facts that came in front were the circumstantial evidence, we were not getting that much clarity, we give death sentences only when the evidence is solid against accused when the evidence is strong," former CJI Lalit said in an exclusive conversation with Republic.

He stated that there were no circumstances that could point in a direction conclusively. "The law is that the chain must get complete, it is on account that the benefit of the doubt must flow in that direction," the former CJI said.

The Supreme Court, while acquitting the accused on Monday, had said that the prosecution failed to provide leading, cogent, clinching and clear evidence, including those related to DNA profiling and call detail records, against the accused.

In 2014, a trial court termed the case "rarest of rare" and awarded the death penalty to the three accused. The judgment was upheld by the Delhi High Court.

Former CJI on the appointment of judges

Speaking on the appointment of judges, retired CJI UU Lalit said, "The government should take a decision soon. Collegium's recommendation should be sent back within a time limit."

On the appointment of women judges, he said, "A time will come when there will be more women in the judiciary." Lalit also said that if his ensure had been longer he might have reduced the pendency. "I did as much as I could," he said.