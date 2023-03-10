CISF Celebrates Its 54th Raising Day Today

An essential component of India's police and security services is the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Coming under the Union Home Ministry, the CISF is responsible for protecting manufacturing and infrastructure facilities that are essential to India’s growth. The armed police force will celebrate its 54th raising day today, March 10.

This day is a significant reminder of the accomplishments this group has achieved across the nation.

Background of CISF

The CISF legislation in 1968 authorised the creation of an armed force to guard India’s industrial and infrastructure sector. The force was established on March 10, 1969. Initially, the sanctioned strength was about 3,000 personnel. Late, on June 15, 1983, another act of Parliament transformed it into an armed force.

The personnel strength was increased from time to time in keeping with the security needs of an industrialising India. The number of personnel was increased from 1,45,000 to 1,80,000 in 2017. The increase was to emphasise the force's expanding significance and function in preserving the nation's domestic security.

CRPF’s administrative headquarters is in New Delhi in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Importance of the CISF

Strategic locations like airports, metros, space and atomic energy departments, and historic landmarks are all protected by the CISF. Several private sector industries and units are also secured by it. It is also in charge of safeguarding many central and state government facilities across India.

The CISF also has an unique security group wing that offers protection to a number of well-known individuals who fall under the X, Y, Z, and Z plus categories of security. CISF personnel are routinely deployed to help the civil administration in disaster hit areas.

A massive parade, displays of specialised strikes, and martial arts are all part of the CRPF's raising day in honour of the personnel. Additionally, meritorious members of the CISF are recognised for their outstanding work.

The CISF is in charge of airport security and also protects the metro train facilities in several cities. After the Indian Airlines Flight 814 was hijacked in 1999, the CISF was brought in for airport security. The first airport that the CISF took possession of was the Jaipur airport on February 3, 2000. A total of 64 domestic and foreign airports are currently under the protection of the CISF.