CISF Cites Threat To Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, Writes To MHA On Review Of Security

On Wednesday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to review the security of Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana. The Independent MP from Amravati, along with her husband Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravi Rana, has been embroiled in a controversy over the Hanuman Chalisa issue since April. The CISF, a paramilitary force that comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has cited more threats to Rana in its letter sent to the Ministry this week, according to ANI sources.

At the end of April, Rana was accorded 'Y' category security cover by the CISF. After the threat analysis by the MHA, she was provided with Central security.

Navneet Rana Alleges She Received '11 Death Threat Calls'

A few weeks earlier, Navneet Rana filed a complaint with the Delhi Police alleging that she received multiple life-threatening calls. According to the complaint filed by her personal assistant, the leader received 11 calls on Tuesday between 5.27 PM to 5.47 PM on her personal mobile number. The person on the other end, according to Rana, spoke to her in a very inappropriate way, abused her, and also threatened to kill her when she returns to Maharashtra.

The caller allegedly threatened Navneet Rana saying, “If you recite Hanuman Chalisa again, you will be killed."

The complaint lodged at the North Avenue police station in New Delhi mentions that Rana was traumatised by the calls. A senior police officer told PTI that the complaint has been received and legal action is being taken.

Hanuman Chalisa row

Earlier in April, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana had announced that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

On April 23, they were arrested by Mumbai police on charges of sedition and promoting enmity among communities for their insistence on chanting the religious hymn outside Matoshree. On May 4, the two lawmakers were granted bail by a Mumbai court in the case. The couple has been in Delhi since.

On May 23, Navneet Rana appeared before the Parliamentary Privilege Committee over her allegation of "patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out to her at Khar Police Station, Mumbai." Stating that she had presented everything in front of the committee, Rana said that those responsible for the alleged atrocities should be punished.

(With agency inputs)