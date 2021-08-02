CISF Introduces Double Layered Security In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day Celebrations

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has introduced double-layered security at the entry points of selected metro stations in Delhi. Jitendra Rana, Deputy Inspector General of Delhi informed that security is heightened in line with Independence Day celebrations particularly near Parliament, and Prime Minister's house.

Lockdown measures are also strictly enforced to avoid further COVID spread. Earlier, the Delhi government had issued guidelines for the unlock-8 phase. The government had put out orders to allow cinemas/theatres/multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from 5 am on Monday, July 26.

COVID situation in Delhi

To date, Delhi has reported 14.4 lakh COVID cases with 14.1 lakh recoveries and 25,053 deaths. The national capital has administered 1,01,38,370 COVID vaccine doses across 1,234 vaccination sites.

Recently, negligence over COVID appropriate behaviour was observed in the national capital. As of July 31, Delhi cops issued a total of 833 challans. According to the data, 37 people were charged for breaking social distancing norms, 34 for spitting, and 22 for consuming whiskey, pan, gutkha, or cigarettes. According to the report, two people were charged with massive public gatherings and congregations.

According to the data, 1,94,496 challans were issued between April 19 and July 31. From July 26, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority allowed the Delhi Metro and public buses to operate at full capacity, while cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes were allowed to open with 50% occupancy. The decision was made after the city saw a decrease in Coronavirus infections and deaths.

Security forces in check in J&K

Earlier on July 25, a high-level joint security forces meeting was held to review and discuss security preparation in Jammu. The Indian Army, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF), Intelligence bureau, and J&K police were part of the meeting.

The meeting was aimed at discussing operational preparedness, coordination, and convergence on issues of mutual interest among the internal security forces.

According to Security force sources, ahead of August 15, drone attacks are planned in the region. Also, some terrorists might use internal links to seek into Indian territory and carry out attacks in the Kashmir valley.

(Image credit: PTI)