CISF Jawan Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead In Punjab Haryana Secretariat In Chandigarh

Early on Sunday morning in Chandigarh, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Jawan who was reportedly suffering from depression, allegedly shot himself to death using his military revolver. According to the Chandigarh police PRO, the incident happened on April 2 around 4.30 am.

A postmortem report is expected after the jawan's body was transported to the hospital. The reason behind this extreme action is unclear, and the deceased was from Karnataka. After learning of the incident, the Chandigarh police arrived at the scene and announced that they had notified the authorities, that they had located and recovered the bullet shell, and that an investigation was ongoing.

Earlier Suicide incidents of the CISF personnel

A CISF jawan committed suicide on January 17, 2023, at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in the Nellore region of Andhra Pradesh. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) employees stationed at the spaceport in the district's Sriharikota were shocked by this. Sub-Inspector Vikas Singh, 30, was the person who perished. He shot himself in the head with a service revolver while performing his job at the Sriharikota Space Launch Centre, and he passed away instantly.

A second suicide also happened when 29-year-old Chintamani hanged himself from a tree on the grounds of the spaceport. He was employed by PCMC Radar Center and was a native of Chhattisgarh. After a lengthy leave, the Jawan returned to service on January 10.

Chintamani had travelled to his hometown. After conducting an inquiry, the police found that the constable committed suicide because of some family issues. The family members were then handed the body.

On January 17, Sub-Inspector Vikas Singh's wife, sibling, and three kids from SHAR Uttar Pradesh were all contacted. The police took Priya Singh's and her family members' statements. His wife also killed herself the following day by hanging herself in the guest house.

After the postmortem, her corpse was moved to Sullurupeta hospital, where Vikas Singh's body was also kept. According to police investigating the case, Priya Singh may have committed suicide because she was unable to cope with the death of her spouse.