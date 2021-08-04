CISF Jawans Rescue Woman Who Attempted Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Delhi Metro Train

CISF personnel on Tuesday rescued a woman who attempted suicide by jumping in front of a Blue Line metro train. The 21- year-old woman reportedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of an approaching metro train in Janakpuri West Metro Station in Delhi.

CISF personnel rescues woman from metro station

A resident of Palam, the young woman with the motive of committing suicide suddenly jumped in front of an approaching metro train. However, she was immediately noticed by the train operator who applied emergency brakes on the blue line station. The woman was later rescued by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans.

Later, the CISF issued an official statement providing details on the incident. According to the statement, the woman suddenly jumped in front of the metro train after which she was noticed by the train operator who immediately applied emergency brakes. Acting upon the situation, the CISF jawans who were performing other duties at the platform, came to the rescue and pulled out the woman.

The statement also informed that CISF constable Naba Kishore Nayak, who was present at the spot took off his uniform shirt and covered the woman whose clothes were torn in the situation.

The woman suffered injuries and was taken to the Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri for further medical aid.

The incident is said to be taken place during the rush hours in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Cases of suicide at metro stations

Cases of people jumping in front of the metro trains with the intention of committing suicide have grown over the past few years.

Recently, a Delhi woman was rescued by the Faridabad police, who was trying to jump off from a metro station balcony. The police officials present at the station convinced the lady to not take such serious steps in finally rescued her.

(Image Credits: PTI)