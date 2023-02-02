Last Updated:

CISF Seizes Medicines Worth Rs 86.40 Lakh From Two Cambodian Nationals At Delhi Airport

The CISF seized bags of medicines worth Rs 86.4 lakh from two Cambodian nationals at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The CISF revealed that the medicines are worth Rs 86.4 lakh and were seized from two Cambodian nationals; Image: ANI


The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), on February 2, seized multiple bags loaded with medicines from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. In an official statement, the CISF revealed that the medicines are worth Rs 86.4 lakh and were seized from two Cambodian nationals, ANI reported. They were caught after the airport security noticed suspicious activities by the two at the check-in area.  

The Delhi airport security has on multiple ocassions caught passengers smuggling goods worth lakhs of Rupees. Just five days ago, a man was intercepted by the CISF at the IGI airport and foreign currency notes worth Rs 63 lakh were seized from him. According to the CISF, the notes in the form of Euro and New Zealand Dollars were concealed inside the handle of a trolley bag. The man was identified as Surinder Singh Rihal and was caught due to his suspicious activities while in the check-in area before travelling to Bangkok via Thai Airlines. 

Another major drug bust was reported on December 10, 2022 at the Delhi airport when the customs officials arrested an Indian national flying in from Bahrain with 14 gold bars. Weighing approximately 1.4 kg, the bars were worth Rs 68.71 lakh. 

