Citing Internet Connectivity Issues, Gujarat Dy CM Calls For Offline COVID-19 Vaccination

On Thursday, the Gujarat government requested the Centre to allow an offline system of sharing information for remote places in the state where internet connectivity is an issue. This comes ahead of the highly anticipated roll-out of coronavirus vaccine in the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel requested tHE Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to allow an offline system for remote areas during his virtual discussion.

"There are issues of internet connectivity in remote as well as hilly areas of the state. In such a situation, the administration faces difficulty in sharing information about the vaccine with the beneficiaries. Thus, I request you to consider allowing an offline system for such areas," Mr Patel was quoted as saying in the release.

''A digitalised platform: The COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination and anti-coronavirus shots on a real-time basis. Poor internet connectivity may hamper the functioning of the platform,'' he added. It will allow the system to monitor the utilisation, wastage, coverage of Covid-19 vaccination at the national, state, district and sub-district level

Patel informed the Health minister that the Gujarat administration is fully prepared for the vaccination roll-out. The state machinery is also ready for the nationwide vaccine dry run on Friday, he added.

The dry run in Gujarat will be conducted on three sites each in 248 talukas and 26 zones.

COVID vaccination dry run on January 8

Each district will identify three types of session sites, similar to the previous dry run conducted on January 8, including a public health facility (district hospital/medical college), private health facility and rural or urban outreach sites, the Union health ministry said.

Where will the dry run be conducted?

Today’s dummy vaccination drive will be conducted in 116 districts across 259 sites in various states and Union Territories. Some states also include districts that have poor logistical support.

Dry runs will be held in the following centres across states:

Delhi: Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Shahdara; Urban Primary Health Centre in Daryaganj and Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka

Punjab: The state is conducting dry run in Patiala. The identified sites include - Government Medical College; Sadhbhavna Hospital; and the Community Health Centre in Shatrana.

Haryana: Here, the dry run will be held in three health centres in Panchkula

Jammu and Kashmir: Dy run will be held in 9 hospitals in 3 districts - Jammu, Srinagar and Kulgam.

Chhattisgarh: All the seven districts of Raipur, Surguja, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bastar and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM).

Uttar Pradesh: Sahara Hospital, RML Hospital, King George's Medical University and SGPGI as well one centre each in Mall block and Malihabad block in Lucknow

Jharkhand: Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Palamu and Pakur districts

Gujarat: Dahod, Bhavnagar, Valsad and Anand districts

Maharashtra: Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar districts

Karnataka: Bengaluru (Urban), Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga districts

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Wayanad and Palakkad districts

Bengal: Urban Primary Health Centres at Duttabad; Madhyagram and at Amdanga Rural Hospital in North 24 Parganas district.

